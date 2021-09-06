GoByte Tops One Day Volume of $502.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $358,239.30 and $502.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000052 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000801 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

