Gold Poker Price Up 47.1% Over Last 7 Days (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $29,870.86 and $15.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00066176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00154316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00208060 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.37 or 0.07328848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,518.80 or 0.99798248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.51 or 0.00959870 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.