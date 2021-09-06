Golden Arrow Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 13th (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Golden Arrow Merger’s (NASDAQ:GAMCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 13th. Golden Arrow Merger had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GAMCU stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

