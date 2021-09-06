Golos Blockchain (GLS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $606.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $605,527.08 and $606.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 268,951,277 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

