GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. GoPro also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $204,050.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,554 shares of company stock worth $7,068,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GoPro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 68.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

