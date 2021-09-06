Gourmet Galaxy Trading Up 60.9% Over Last Week (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $813,037.96 and $963,486.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

