Govi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $153,742.00 (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00006443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $28.76 million and $153,742.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Govi has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00151398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00209360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.52 or 0.07522002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,676.88 or 1.00015850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $497.49 or 0.00962846 BTC.

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

