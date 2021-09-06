Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $1,027,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $91.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

