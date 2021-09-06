Graphlinq Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $503,594.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $503,594.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

