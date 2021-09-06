Graviocoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.92 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $275.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.80 or 0.00425332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

