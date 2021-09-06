GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Cap of $19,263.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $19,263.00 and $12.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00065193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00152668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.17 or 0.00214520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.60 or 0.07476411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,356.87 or 1.00001216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.38 or 0.00960697 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,255,852 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

