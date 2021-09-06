Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Up 1.5%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.15. 18,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 51,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $305.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 134.02% and a net margin of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 83.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

