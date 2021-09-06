GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce sales of $142.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.58 million and the highest is $147.01 million. GreenSky reported sales of $142.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $539.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.07 million to $548.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $612.84 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $626.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSKY. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

