Grid+ Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $13,238.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00797572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046747 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

