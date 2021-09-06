Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 278,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 316,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.