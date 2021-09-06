Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI opened at $161.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $181.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 30.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.