Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Trading 52.7% Higher This Week

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $861,317.73 and approximately $8,113.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00018059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00142439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.00790563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

Grumpy.finance is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

