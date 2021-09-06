GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 6,443 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

