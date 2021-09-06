Guider (GDR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Guider has a market capitalization of $13,676.97 and $540.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00142810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00792721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

