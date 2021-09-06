Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE opened at $123.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.96. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

