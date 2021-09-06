Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Hits $10.77 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Gulden has a market cap of $10.77 million and $34,321.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00416233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,831,990 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

