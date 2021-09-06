GXChain Trading Up 8.2% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $60.58 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000495 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,546,561 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.