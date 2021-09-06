Hacken Token (HAI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $929,081.00

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $46.88 million and approximately $929,081.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,897,351 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

