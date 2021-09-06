Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

