Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 67,914 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,914 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CSX by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.00. 9,727,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,982,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

