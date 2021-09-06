Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 77,145 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,145 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.96. 4,174,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,362,609. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

