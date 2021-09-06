Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.15% of CyrusOne worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $80.70. 28,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,991. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,017.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.