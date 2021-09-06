Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 699,907 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,907 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.16% of First Horizon worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in First Horizon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.