Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

