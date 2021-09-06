Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. 2,448,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,167. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

