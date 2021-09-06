Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Securities increased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

