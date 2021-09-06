Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Synaptics worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Synaptics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.96. 170,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,483. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,687 shares of company stock worth $2,114,338. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

