Hancock Whitney Corp Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,493,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,109,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 751,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 161,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,490,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.