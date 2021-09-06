Hancock Whitney Corp Has $16.59 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4,122.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,803 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.38. 5,088,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

