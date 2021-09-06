Hancock Whitney Corp Has $20.20 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 131.3% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 315,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 178,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,847,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

