Hancock Whitney Corp Has $45.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $45,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,382,631. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

