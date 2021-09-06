Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 22,907 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 196.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 509,208 shares of company stock worth $162,664,857. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $341.83. 739,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

