Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 2,506 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,386,653 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.