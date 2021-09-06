Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 79,340 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8,503.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.83. The stock had a trading volume of 699,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.15 and its 200 day moving average is $228.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

