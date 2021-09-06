Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.45% of iShares MBS ETF worth $111,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

