Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,273 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $356.00. 893,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,076. The company has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.