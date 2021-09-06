Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,454 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.96. 18,252,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,265,971. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average of $223.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

