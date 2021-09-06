Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,520 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,514. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.56.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

