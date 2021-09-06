Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 28,371 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,371 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after buying an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.05. 41,818,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,706,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.