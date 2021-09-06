Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,140 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,147 shares of company stock valued at $36,190,225. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

AMAT stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.83. 4,838,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,947. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

