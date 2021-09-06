Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 60,013 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,013 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney accounts for about 1.3% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 1.03% of Hancock Whitney worth $39,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.71. 8,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

