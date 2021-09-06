Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,265 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
ABBV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.62. 5,366,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.
In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
