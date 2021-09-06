Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after acquiring an additional 511,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.13. 5,287,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.65. The firm has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

