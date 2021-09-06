Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,898 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock remained flat at $$46.84 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,834,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

