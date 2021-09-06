HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to post sales of $56.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.70 million to $57.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $75.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $235.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $237.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $224.55 million, with estimates ranging from $215.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $779.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.